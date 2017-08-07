Denver City Museum holds small town's history

Located in the Center of Denver City, a tiny museum holds the small town's history.

Started by a group of ladies in the 1970's, the museum was originally housed in one room of the elementary school, but through hard work and determination was eventually able to open in an entire wing of the school.

The location, Dalphene Benson says, is important for the town's history.

"So people will know what Denver City’s about," she says, "I think that it’s really important in that. Of course, I’m a Denver City person. I love Denver City.”

The exhibits now include everything from oil field items, to dentist tools, and even most of the town's newspapers.

The Museum is open from 1 to 4, Tuesday through Thursday and is free to the public.

