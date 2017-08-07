Denver City hosts tamale festival

Denver City is spicing things up this year with their first ever tamale festival.

The festival will take place December 1st and 2nd and will include different activities each day.

Friday night will include a lighted Christmas parade, vendors, a tamale dinner, and hot air balloons.

Saturday will be an all day event including vendor booths, Santa Claus in the park, and the best tamale competition.

David Mitchell, Executive Director of Economic Development said, “One reason that we’re having the festival is to generate revenue in the city of course we like for folks to come here and enjoy the day and enjoy the two days and spend a little money in Yoakum County, but also sometimes its good for a community just to have something that’s fun to do and brings pleasure and is an event that the families can come together and attend.”

The city hopes the festival will bring in people from all over and continue to grow over the years.

