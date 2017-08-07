Denver City's economy continues to grow despite oil slump

Denver City relies heavily on oil but despite the slump the city says they are plugging ahead and making progress.

David Mitchell, Executive Director for Economic Development, says some of the things helping their economy are land acquisitions, a three-story Best Western Plus, a Stripes truck stop, and a Pizza Hut.

A city that continues to stir up change and keep people coming back for more.

“We’ve been elsewhere we’ve lived in several other cities but as we retired from education we thought and prayed about it a lot and really feel like this is where we are supposed to be," said Mitchell.

Mitchell says he plans on living in Denver City until his last breath.

