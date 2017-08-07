Plainview Crimestoppers offering reward for robbery info

Plainview Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to $750 for anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the people responsible for robbing CEFCO overnight on Aug. 6.

They say two young thin build men robbed the CEFCO, located at 2401 Dimmitt Rd around midnight.

If you have any information they ask that you call 806-293-TIPS (8477).

