Plainview Crimestoppers offering reward for robbery info

Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall late Monday night.
Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall late Monday night.
Six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where they control the doors.
Six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where they control the doors.
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
Doctors did a CT scan and discovered an object had punctured several places in the woman's small intestine.
Doctors did a CT scan and discovered an object had punctured several places in the woman's small intestine.