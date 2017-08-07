Floydada ISD gets new campus

Floydada Independent Schools are getting a secondary campus, all thanks to the local wind farms.

The nearly $48 million bond that passed will bring new labs for the high school along with a new football stadium, new softball and baseball fields, and a new transportation facility.

Superintendent Gilbert Trevino said, "We will have wonderful facilities and couple that with the education that we already provide our students. We feel that we will have the best facilities around so we would love to have more students that are looking to move to a smaller rural school district to choose Floydada.”

Trevino said they couldn't do it without the community that is dedicated to supporting educators, public schools, and the students.

