Friends remember Yoakum County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Fann

Communities in and around Yoakum County are mourning the loss of a friend and public servant.

Yoakum County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Fann was killed Saturday while responding to a crash two miles south of Plains.

Deputy Fann was involved in a rollover crash when he lost control of his patrol unit.

"It's devastating," Seagraves Police Department Chief Scott McAuley said. "It's devastating news. it hurts me. It hurts the department."

Fann was also a member of the Seagraves Police Department and Plains Fire Department.

"He had an outstanding work ethic," Chief McAuley said. "The man just couldn't work here. He wanted to work with Yoakum County. He wanted to work with Plains. He went from place to place working."

Plains Fire Department Assistant Chief Wesley Holland told KCBD the department was called to assist with both crashes.

"Once we pulled up I knew it was a Sheriff's vehicle but I didn't know who it was," Holland said. "Then you kind of go into automatic mode and have to revert to training so you can get through it."

"After having worked that scene, you step back and the gravity of the situation begins to hit you," Holland said. "It doesn't always hit right then and it still may not be over, the weight of it. I know it's not over."

Holland and Fann's fellow firefighters are coping with the aftermath of the crash, but they know he died doing what he loved.

"I hate the fact that he's gone but he went going the way he would have wanted to because he loved his job," Holland said.

Fann, dedicated to keeping his community safe, was taking on another role to do something he always wanted.

"I don't know in the time I've been here that Plains had a fire marshal," Plains Fire Department Chief Peter Redekopp said. "He was excited. He was looking forward to it. He just jumped up for the chance to do the training and was just excited to do anything."

His brothers and sisters in blue say Fann poured his heart out for the people he vowed to serve and protect.

"He just loved to help people," Seagraves K9 Officer Cory Johnson said. "That's what he came here to do. He'd get out there and it didn't matter what the call was. He always gave 110 percent."

Now his colleagues will carry on doing without him.

"We've just got to do what we can to pick up and carry on and celebrate the life he did live," Officer Johnson said. "He impacted a lot of lives. He's the kind of guy that it's just not fair when you lose someone like that."

Friends and family were still in the process of making funeral arrangements on Monday.

"He will be missed by the entire city," Chief Redekopp said. "Everybody that knew him, there will be a hole left in there heart where Jason was and he's not there."

