Marjorie M. Post's Art Collection: A hidden treasure at SPC

The Marjorie Merriweather Post Art Collection is a hidden treasure for art lovers in Levelland. The collection consists of paintings that expand the 17th to 20th century.

Marjorie M. Post's association with South Plains College began in 1957 when the college purchased land owned by her father, C.W. Post, the originator of General Foods Corp., to build its Levelland campus.

Over the years, Ms. Post used most of her wealth to amass an impressive art collection.

In 1964, Dr. Marvin Baker, president of South Plains College at the time, and an art professor at the college reached out to Ms. Post asking her to loan one painting from her collection.

"She was so enamored by that idea that over the course of about five or six years, she loaned the college 14 different paintings that she hand-selected from her collection, including two paintings, Peter Paul Ruben's paintings, that were on loan from her estate to the Smithsonian," said Stephen Jones with South Plains College.

For years, the paintings were scattered around campus until a gallery was built in 2006 specifically for the Post Collection so visitors can enjoy each piece of art.

Then, in 2008, the college hired a conservator to survey the paintings.

With help from the Helen Jones and CH Foundations, they were able to treat and restore five of the eight paintings.

"The difference that that conservation treatment has made is just phenomenal," Jones said. "It really has brought the paintings back to life. It has stabilized them on the canvases they are carried on and so now they truly are museum, exhibit quality, and that's what makes them so special."

Having this treasure at SPC means a great deal to the faculty, staff and students.

Students are exposed to classical art, culture and a unique heritage.

"All these things give our students, especially our art students, a broader perspective of what the world is and what art is and even what the foundations of are that we enjoy today where those foundations came from," Jones said.

The eight paintings in the collection hold a great amount of historical value and significance.

"Each painting has a special story behind it that tells us not only about the people or the people that are sitting in those paintings, but also the times, the historical times the paintings were painted," said Jones.

Many paintings from the Post collection came from her private residences. Two of those paintings came from her Mar-A-Logo estate which is now owned by the Trump Cooperation.

SPC says visitors are blown away that a college in West Texas has these types of paintings and encourages the public to come view the collection.

The college says the collection will be open in the Fall when classes resume, and you can make arrangements to come view the paintings or do a self-tour during certain afternoon hours in the fall.

