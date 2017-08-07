Pigskin Preview: Levelland Lobos - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pigskin Preview: Levelland Lobos

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Curtis Lowery (Source: KCBD Video) Curtis Lowery (Source: KCBD Video)
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

The Levelland Lobos enter the season with a new head  coach as Curtis Lowrey takes over the program.

Levelland went 10-4 last season.

Gone is record breaking Quarterback Nick Gerber, but his brother Chris Gerber will step in this season.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly