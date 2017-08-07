TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident involving milk truck, pickup at 34th & I - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident involving milk truck, pickup at 34th & Inler

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Southbound traffic on Inler is blocked after a collision that happened around 6:30 p.m. involving a white pickup and a milk truck.

No word on injuries at this time.

