Bicyclist injured after hit-and-run overnight

A bicyclist is in the hospital after being injured in a hit-and-run early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:20 Tuesday morning at South Loop 289 and University. Police say the bicyclist was riding in the outside lane of the westbound access road just east of University by Gene Messer Volkswagen.

Officers say the pickup truck hit the man riding the bike and fled the scene. Another can ran over the bicycle, but not the rider.

A nearby police officer heard the accident and followed the pickup to 66th Street and Avenue P, where he took the driver into custody.

EMS took the bicyclist to the hospital where is is listed in critical condition.

