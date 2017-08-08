Bicyclist killed in overnight hit-and-run, suspect in custody

Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a fatal crash early this morning on the westbound access road of South Loop 289 near University Avenue.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., an officer was patrolling a car dealership near the Loop and University when he heard a loud noise that sounded like a vehicle collision. The officer then saw a pickup truck with damage leave the area.

The officer continued to follow a fluid trail left by the damaged truck until he located the vehicle near 66th Street and Avenue P. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver, 38-year-old Casey Baker, pulled over and was taken into custody.

During this time, other officers responded to the area of the crash where a male was lying on the road with life threatening injuries. It appeared the male was riding a bicycle on the westbound access road when he was struck by a vehicle.

The male was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased a few hours later.

Baker was initially arrested for failure to stop and render aid and intoxication assault. Those charges could be enhanced.

Investigators are still working to identify the male victim and notify next of kin.

LPD’s Accident Investigation Unit will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash.

