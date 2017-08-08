Bicyclist injured in hit and run

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck, at S. Loop 289 and University Avenue, around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the bicyclist was riding in the outside lane, on the westbound access road, when a pickup truck hit him.

A car also hit the bicycle, but not the rider.

A nearby police officer heard the accident and followed the pickup truck, to 66th Street and Avenue P, where he took the driver into custody for leaving the scene of an accident.

EMS took the bicyclist to the hospital with critical injuries.