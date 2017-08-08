LFR investigating fire at Hayashi Midtown

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded a fire at Hayashi Midtown on 19th Street sometime around 8:00 Tuesday morning.

At least three firetrucks and several police cars were on the scene. A burned set of chairs and a table were pulled from the restaurant and could be seen sitting outside.

Firefighters taped off the area surrounding the restaurant while they evaluate the scene. Firefighters could be seen entering through the front and the back of Hayashi Midtown.

The Lubbock Fire Rescue PIO says the Fire Marshal was called to the scene.

LFR is asking everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will update it as information becomes available.

