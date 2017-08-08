United to host school supply drive for Lubbock schools Aug. 9 – Aug. 20

The United Family® is again partnering with Lubbock-area school districts to host a school supply drive for local students in need. From Aug. 9 through Aug. 20, guests are encouraged to purchase school supplies and drop them into barrels located near the entrance of any United Supermarkets, Market Street or Amigos location in Lubbock and Slaton.

Guests are also encouraged to make a cash donation during checkout in an effort to ensure local students have the supplies they need to focus on their education.

"New school supplies often contribute to the excitement of the start of a school year. However, many families in our community are not able to share in the excitement of purchasing new items to prepare for success in the classroom," said Mary Myers, senior communications and community relations manager for The United Family®. "The donations we receive will help ensure each child is offered equal opportunity for success in the classroom this school year."

School districts benefiting from the drive include Cooper, Frenship, Lubbock, Roosevelt and Slaton. Each school receiving donations will directly donate them to families and children in need.

The kickoff event is Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. and will be at United Supermarkets #555, 12815 Indiana Ave.

"We appreciate the support of The United Family as our community assists area school districts in providing school supplies for students who might not otherwise have what they need this fall," said Dr. Berhl Robertson, Jr., Lubbock ISD superintendent. "The donated supplies will be a crucial piece of preparing students to learn and succeed in school this year, and The United Family stores in our area make this community partnership possible.”