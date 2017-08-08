Abernathy Police Chief suspended without pay

A bicyclist is in the hospital after being injured in a hit and run early Tuesday morning. It happened around 2:20 Tuesday morning at South Loop 289 and University. Police say the bicyclist was riding in the outside lane of the westbound access road just east of University by Gene Messer Volkswagen. Officers say the pickup truck hit the man riding the bike and fled the scene. Another can ran over the bicycle, but not the rider. A nearby police officer heard the accident...
Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a fatal crash early this morning on the westbound access road of South Loop 289 near University Avenue. At approximately 2:20 a.m., an officer was patrolling a car dealership near the Loop and University when he heard a loud noise that sounded like a vehicle collision.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
A Lubbock County grand jury indicted 39-year-old Adrian Constancio for helping his son hide after he allegedly committed a murder on July 4.
A Lubbock County grand jury indicted 39-year-old Adrian Constancio for helping his son hide after he allegedly committed a murder on July 4.
A grand jury has indicted 26-year-old Stephen Buckley Jr. on a murder charge related to a shooting on July 11 at Wagner Park near Elgin Avenue.
A grand jury has indicted 26-year-old Stephen Buckley Jr. on a murder charge related to a shooting on July 11 at Wagner Park near Elgin Avenue.