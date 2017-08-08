Abernathy Police Chief suspended without pay - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Abernathy Police Chief suspended without pay

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Cameron Bowman (Source: Abernathy Police Department website) Cameron Bowman (Source: Abernathy Police Department website)
ABERNATHY, TX (KCBD) -

The City of Abernathy suspended Police Chief Cameron Bowman without pay just before 8 a.m. Monday.

The city manager says this is an ongoing personnel matter and the details are limited at this time.

Chief Bowman's employment will be discussed in the City Council Executive Session Thursday at 7 p.m.

