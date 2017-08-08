Health Sciences Center institute receives grant from health depa - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Health Sciences Center institute receives grant from health department

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center's F. Marie Hall Institute of Rural and Community Health has received a $375,000 grant for three years for the TexLa Telehealth Resource Center.

In total the grant comes out to $975,000 for the institute. 

The grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resource and Service Administration will help TexLa continue to provide health care opportunities for people in rural areas. TexLa is also one of 15 regional centers in the National Consortium of Telehealth Resource Centers that serves in the nation, according to an HSC news release.

“When we think of the time it takes to go to the clinic, those in larger cities often don’t think to factor the time it takes to travel there,” Becky Jones,TexLa Program Manager, said in the release. “Largely rural states such as Texas and Louisiana have vast rural and designated health care shortage areas, but the issue is exasperated by the distances patients must travel to larger cities and towns where the concentration of health professionals is greater. TexLa Telehealth Resource Centers helps equalize care for these remote areas with few primary care providers.”

