Tech's chapter of Pi Beta Phi receives Balfour Cup

Texas Tech's Texas Gamma Chapter of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women has received the Balfour Cup for the 2016-2017 academic year.

Texas Gamma, along with 10 other chapters, was named a Chapter of Excellence prior to receiving the award, according to a Tech news release. Among those 11 chapters, Texas Gamma was named the winner of the cup.

“Winning the Balfour Cup was a goal our chapter made from the beginning,” Laura Ragsdale, Texas Gamma chapter of Pi Beta Phi president and senior journalism major from Dallas, said in the release. “So, when they called our name, it was crazy. We could not help but cry tears of joy because we were so excited our dream had come true.”

Texas Gamma served a total of 3,000 hours of community service this academic year and raised more than $14,000 for the Pi Beta Phi Foundation.

“Texas Gamma embraces the Pi Phi member experience while also seeking to make a difference in its local Panhellenic and campus community,” Paula Shepherd, president of Pi Beta Phi, said in the release. “We also are proud of the chapter’s efforts to extend its philanthropic work beyond the Texas Tech campus to make the world we live in a better place.”

