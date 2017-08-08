Tech's chapter of Pi Beta Phi receives Balfour Cup - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Tech's chapter of Pi Beta Phi receives Balfour Cup

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Texas Gamma Chapter of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women (Source: Texas Tech Twitter) Texas Gamma Chapter of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women (Source: Texas Tech Twitter)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Tech's Texas Gamma Chapter of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women has received the Balfour Cup for the 2016-2017 academic year.

Texas Gamma, along with 10 other chapters, was named a Chapter of Excellence prior to receiving the award, according to a Tech news release. Among those 11 chapters, Texas Gamma was named the winner of the cup.

“Winning the Balfour Cup was a goal our chapter made from the beginning,” Laura Ragsdale, Texas Gamma chapter of Pi Beta Phi president and senior journalism major from Dallas, said in the release. “So, when they called our name, it was crazy. We could not help but cry tears of joy because we were so excited our dream had come true.”

Texas Gamma served a total of 3,000 hours of community service this academic year and raised more than $14,000 for the Pi Beta Phi Foundation. 

“Texas Gamma embraces the Pi Phi member experience while also seeking to make a difference in its local Panhellenic and campus community,” Paula Shepherd, president of Pi Beta Phi, said in the release. “We also are proud of the chapter’s efforts to extend its philanthropic work beyond the Texas Tech campus to make the world we live in a better place.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Report reveals underground US haven for heroin, drug users

    Report reveals underground US haven for heroin, drug users

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:33 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:33:04 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-08-08 21:54:47 GMT

    A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

    A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

  • Father indicted after helping son hide after murder

    Father indicted after helping son hide after murder

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-08-08 21:54:33 GMT
    Adrian Constancio (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)Adrian Constancio (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

    A Lubbock County grand jury indicted 39-year-old Adrian Constancio for helping his son hide after he allegedly committed a murder on July 4. 

    A Lubbock County grand jury indicted 39-year-old Adrian Constancio for helping his son hide after he allegedly committed a murder on July 4. 

  • Trump warns NKorea of 'fire and fury' if it threatens US

    Trump warns NKorea of 'fire and fury' if it threatens US

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-08-08 17:43:39 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-08-08 21:46:00 GMT
    The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.
    The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.
    •   
Powered by Frankly