Stephen Buckley Jr. indicted on murder charges

A grand jury has indicted 26-year-old Stephen Buckley Jr. on a murder charge related to a shooting on July 11 at Wagner Park near Elgin Avenue.

The indictment came Tuesday afternoon in the Lubbock County Courthouse, according to court documents. Buckley is accused of shooting 23-year-old Jose Gomez after both men got into a fight at Wagner Park.

The fight was after Buckley tried to pull a backpack off of Gomez, according to a previous story. After shooting Gomez twice, Buckley took the backpack and ran off. Buckley was later found and arrested in Levelland.

He was caught after police were able to track his phone after they found it in the park after Gomez's death.

