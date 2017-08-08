18-year-old TTU QB recruit Luke Gonsioroski dies of cancer - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

18-year-old TTU QB recruit Luke Gonsioroski dies of cancer

LUBBOCK, TX - The Texas Tech football program mourns the loss of Luke Gonsioroski, who passed away Monday after a courageous battle with cancer.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of Luke’s passing," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Luke was not only an exceptional athlete, he was also an incredible person, great student and leader in his community. He was such an inspiration through his fight and unwavering faith. It was truly an honor to know him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched."

Gonsioroski, a native of Baker, Montana, committed to the Red Raider football program just before National Signing Day this past January and was slated to enroll in the university this summer. He was an all-state selection as a senior and graduated as a 4.0 student in the classroom.

His battle with cancer was inspiring to many as Gonsioroski underwent four rounds of chemotherapy before having a large tumor removed from his chest just months prior to his senior year. He recovered in time to help lead Baker to a 6-3 record last fall and an appearance in the Class B state playoffs.

Gonsioroski’s cancer, unfortunately, returned this spring. He is survived by his father, Charles, his mother, Katina, and younger sisters, Hannah and Hope. 

