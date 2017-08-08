18-year-old TTU QB recruit Luke Gonsioroski dies of cancer

The Texas Tech football program mourns the loss of Luke Gonsioroski, who passed away Monday after a courageous battle with cancer.
The Texas Tech football program mourns the loss of Luke Gonsioroski, who passed away Monday after a courageous battle with cancer.
Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.
Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.
The Levelland Lobos enter the season with a new head coach as Curtis Lowrey takes over the program.
The Levelland Lobos enter the season with a new head coach as Curtis Lowrey takes over the program.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down Saturday's Texas Tech football open scrimmage, giving their thoughts on possible break out players, and what the team needs to work on before the season starts.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down Saturday's Texas Tech football open scrimmage, giving their thoughts on possible break out players, and what the team needs to work on before the season starts.
It's every high school athlete's dream to sign their letter of intent, and go play their respective sport at the next level.
It's every high school athlete's dream to sign their letter of intent, and go play their respective sport at the next level.