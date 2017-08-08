Spur, Texas history and economic drivers

Spur, TX was established in 1909 and is named after the famous Spur Ranch, which once included the site where the city was built.

The ranch manager at the time, Charles Jones, was tasked with picking the site for the new city.

Right now, Spur has a population of about 1,200 people.

Locally, the big drivers for the Spur economy are the three C's: cotton, cattle and Cap Rock Telephone Co-op.

Cap Rock Telephone started in 1949 and serves 12 surrounding counties, covering an area of more than 4,800 square miles of farms, ranches and small towns.

The co-op offers its customers telephone, cable and internet services, and employs many people in the region.

