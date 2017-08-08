While you’re visiting Spur, you can learn the history of how the town came about by stopping in the Spur Dickens County Museum.

Growing up in Dickens County, Harry Bob Martin knows the history of the area like the back of his hand.

He took us on a tour of the Spur Dickens County Museum which highlights the creation of Spur.

Martin says the Swenson family from New York bought The Spur cattle company in 1907.

He says the Swensons advertised for people to come and purchase farmland in the area, and that’s really where it all began.

“People arrived on buggies, horseback and on the train and they bought the town. They bought lots up and down these streets,” Martin said. “Spur was formed in one day 1909 November the 1st.”

Martin says the curator of the museum is actually kin to the original Swenson family.

He says the building housing these exhibits was built in 1909 and used to be a hardware store.

The building was given new life as the museum board worked hard to create a unique learning environment for both community members and visitors.

“People have donated money, people just went to work. People collecting and donating artifacts,” Martin said.

Martin showed us some of the interesting facts you may not know about Spur, including a polo team that made headlines more than 50 years ago.

“They won the World Championship a number of times. All of these trophies… They traveled all over the southern United States playing,” Martin said.

And the Spur Inn, a hotel that burned down in 1954, but played a major role in the city before that incident.

“A lot of famous people came here to writing books, authors they came to the Spur Inn,” he said.

But the museum also includes relics dating back to the 1800s before Spur became a city.

“This exhibit here just shows the prehistory. These fossils were collected by one of the old pioneers of Dickens County,” Martin said.

Overall, Martin says this museum is a great place for anyone to come and learn about what is important to the area and played a role in the success of Spur and Dickens County.

"They’re good educational exhibits. A lot of school kids come," Martin said. "These ladies that have put this museum together have done a wonderful job of telling the story of Spur."

The address of the museum is 327, Burlington Ave, Spur, TX 79370.

