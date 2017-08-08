Police identify man charged in Sunday shooting near Clapp Park

According to police, Donavan Acy, 29, is now charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Sunday morning shooting that sent one victim to the hospital.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a shooting in the 1900 block of 42nd Street, near Clapp Park. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Covenant Medical center with life-threatening injuries. Police say she is now listed as having serious injuries.

According to police, officers quickly secured the scene and began to search the immediate area for additional victims or possible suspects. No other injuries were reported and the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived.

The initial investigation revealed Acy pulled up to the house in a car, then he and the woman got into an argument and multiple shots were fired.

Acy was quickly identified as the suspect in the shooting and was arrested on an unrelated aggravated robbery warrant Sunday afternoon.

A warrant for aggravated assault was issued and served on Tuesday. He remains in the Lubbock County Jail with a bond set at $500,000 for the aggravated assault.

