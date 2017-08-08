Police identify man charged in Sunday shooting near Clapp Park

It is no coincidence that two football stadiums in West Texas hold the same name, however, both are literally a generation apart.
It is no coincidence that two football stadiums in West Texas hold the same name, however, both are literally a generation apart.
After leaving for two different lives, Lisa and Chris Barron found themselves back in Spur again after they initially left the town.
After leaving for two different lives, Lisa and Chris Barron found themselves back in Spur again after they initially left the town.
The storm brings concerns of flash flooding caused by heavy rains as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.
The storm brings concerns of flash flooding caused by heavy rains as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.