Jones stadium at Tech has ties to Jones in Spur

It is no coincidence that two football stadiums in West Texas hold the same name, however, both are literally a generation apart.

During the 1930s Jones Stadium in Spur was erected and named after the founder of the town, Charles Jones.

His work in the famous Spur Ranch and his influence on the town led to it being decided his name should bare the banner. It was years later his son, Clifford B. Jones would also have a stadium named after him.

"It's to make Jones Stadium, so that's the family connection between this Jones Stadium and that Jones Stadium," Harry Bob Martin, with the Dickens County Historical Commission, said. "Everybody knows you got to have a football stadium if you're in West Texas, because you have to play football."

So Jones stadium in Lubbock is a second-generation stadium, after the one in Spur -- one home to Red Raiders, the other home to the Bulldogs.