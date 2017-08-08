Services set for officer killed responding to call

A draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the United States is already feeling the impacts of climate change, with a stark increase in the frequency of extreme weather over the last four decades.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.
Services have been set for Police Officer and Sheriff's Deputy Jason Fann, who was killed Saturday while responding to a call in in Yoakum County.
