Services set for officer killed responding to call

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Services have been set for Police Officer and Sheriff's Deputy Jason Fann, who was killed Saturday while responding to a call in in Yoakum County. 

Services for Fann will be on Saturday Aug. 12 at 1 pm. at the Plains High School Auditorium, located at 1000 10th St. in Plains. A visitation will be hosted on Aug.11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home at 5740 W. 19th St. in Lubbock. 

