Services set for officer killed responding to call

Services have been set for Police Officer and Sheriff's Deputy Jason Fann, who was killed Saturday while responding to a call in in Yoakum County.

Services for Fann will be on Saturday Aug. 12 at 1 pm. at the Plains High School Auditorium, located at 1000 10th St. in Plains. A visitation will be hosted on Aug.11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home at 5740 W. 19th St. in Lubbock.

