Conrad takes eighth season as Bulldog's basketball coach - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Conrad takes eighth season as Bulldog's basketball coach

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KCBD Source: KCBD
SPUR, TX (KCBD) -

With a lot of past success, Russell Conrad is hoping for another successful basketball season.

With the entire city behind the team, Conrad has lots of community support from the citizens of Spur.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly