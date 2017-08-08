Spur basketball looks to make big impact in district play

With a lot of past success, Russell Conrad is hoping for another successful basketball season.

With the entire city behind the team, Conrad has lots of community support from the citizens of Spur. This makes eight seasons with Conrad.

David Castellon is going to take the helm of the Lady Bulldogs and hopefully take them through a successful season, for his first round with them.

Formerly in Spearman, Castellon will be taking over a team that went to the regional semifinals last year. But with a lot of returners, he feels confident.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.