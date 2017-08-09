Terri Hernandez Pays It Forward: 8/9

Cruz Trevino will use her new stove to feed children she cares for (Source: KCBD Video)

For this week's Pay it Forward, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised a Lubbock woman who looks after several children.

When Terri Hernandez heard her friend, Cruz Trevino's, stove broke, she decided to nominate her for Pay it Forward. Cruz looks after several children and provides food for them during the day.

WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised Cruz with a new stove to help her feed the children. Cruz was shocked, and says both WesTex Federal Credit Union and her friend, Terri, are a blessing for what they did.

If you would like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, just fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

