Denver City, TX history and economic drivers

Denver City was the last town in Texas established solely on the discovery of oil, and it is also the third stop in the 2017 Live Community Coverage Tour.

The "boom town" was established in 1935 when the first oil bubbled to the surface on the ranch of L.P. and Ruth Bennett. The city was named for the Denver Producing and Refinery company.

Right now, Denver City has a population of nearly 5,000 people.

When you come into town, you can see what drives this area's economy.

Natural resources are a major force in Denver City. Other than crude oil, crops and cattle are big industries in Denver City.

Many of the local farmers also run successful cattle operations that help boost the Denver City economy, which is thriving right now.

