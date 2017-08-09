Denver City economic boom

Denver City relies heavily on oil, but despite the ebbs and flows of the business, the city says they are plugging ahead and making progress.

David Mitchell, Executive Director for Economic Development, says some of the businesses helping their economy are land acquisitions, a three-story Best Western Plus, a Stripes truck stop and a Pizza Hut.

Denver City is a city that continues to stir up change and keep people coming back for more.

