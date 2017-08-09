LPD VIDEO: Lawnmower theft caught on camera

Lubbock police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing a lawnmower from the 8200 block of Avenue W back on July 29.

The victim told police that the lawnmower was between his car and garage in the west side alley.

He said the thief traveled north through the west alley and stopped at his driveway, got out of his vehicle and collected the lawnmower.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.