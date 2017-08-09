Pigskin Preview: Denver City Mustangs

The Denver City Mustangs look to improve on a 4-7 playoff season from a year ago.

Daniel Fontenot enters his second season as the Head Coach.

The Mustangs will open hosting Midland Trinity and Littlefield in the first two weeks of the season.

Watch Pete's Live Pigskin Preview with Coach Fontenot from the Community Coverage Tour stop in Denver City.

