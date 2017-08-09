Pigskin Preview: Denver City Mustangs

The Denver City Mustangs look to improve on a 4-7 playoff season from a year ago.
Daniel Fontenot enters his second season as the Head Coach.
The Mustangs will open hosting Midland Trinity and Littlefield in the first two weeks of the season.
Watch Pete's Live Pigskin Preview with Coach Fontenot from the Community Coverage Tour stop in Denver City.
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.