Live with Denver City Athletics Volleyball Coach/new AD

Denver City has a new Athletic Director overseeing all of the Mustang and Fillies sports programs.
Chief Bridgforth is the new AD.
Volleyball is one of the most successful athletic programs at Denver City, led by Coach Megan David.
Chief and Megan spoke to Pete live on the Community Coverage Tour in Denver City.
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.