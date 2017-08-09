New renovations at Lynn County Courthouse

Improvements to the Lynn County Courthouse have been a long time coming.

The process started in 2002 when Lynn County started working with the Texas Historical Commission to get floor plans approved. Now, construction has officially began.

"It's been a long waiting. We did get an emergency grant two years ago and did get some of the electrical done at that time, and then we went ahead and applied for the full grant again and received it," said Lynn County Judge Mike Braddock.

The total project is estimated to be an $8 million project.

Braddock says the THC is going to pay 54 percent of that, and the county will have to pick up the rest.

The courthouse has not seen renovations since the 1960's, when they added an elevator.

"The elevator at that time cost more than what it did to build the courthouse in 1916," Braddock said.

That elevator will soon be replaced during the construction phase.

The courthouse will add a few more offices, and lose a few during the remodel, but builders are working to preserve a historical feel in the newly-remodeled courthouse.

"What THC is most interested in is the exterior of the building," Braddock said. "We'll go back to wooden windows the way it was and then on the inside, it'll be your main corridors they'll be historical, go back to the main historical type look and in the court rooms."

The renovation will give a facelift to the whole downtown area. Braddock says residents in Tahoka are looking forward to it.

"We have had a lot of support from the people here in town or in the whole county, they've been real supportive of it," Braddock said.

Braddock says they plan to be in the newly-remodeled courthouse in two years.

