Texas Tech gets new Honors College Residence Hall

Red Raiders in the honors program now have a new housing option on campus.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon, unveiling the new Honors College Residence Hall.

The four-story building will be home to more than 300 students this fall. It includes lounge spaces, laundry rooms, community bathrooms, and TV and internet access.

Honors College Dean, Michael San Francisco, said, "Dream, and that's what this place represents. It is a dream that was hatched in the early '90s, became a reality in 1998-1999, and today this building represents one part of that completion of the dream and it is wonderful."

The 77,292-square-foot building took 17 months to complete.

This is the first pod-style hall on campus and will feature a full service Starbucks with outdoor seating.

Later this year a landscaped courtyard will feature a public art installation "Wandering" by artist Marc Fornes.

The art piece will change appearance based on the angle it is being viewed.

Students will start moving on campus Aug. 20.

