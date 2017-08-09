Floyd County: ideal spot for wind turbines

It's a common sight in Floyd County, wind turbines line the way from the Caprock.

Renewable Energy Sources built the first wind project on the Caprock, just west of Motley County line almost 10 years ago.

Since then, Floyd County has become the perfect location for wind turbines.

"They say we have really good wind in places and as of right now, there's almost 470 turbines that have been built and another project is supposed to start later in the year with 123 turbines," said Floyd County Judge, Marty Lucke.

It all started when some land developers out of Abilene came to Floyd County to do studies on the wind.

Lucke says the wind currents in Floyd County tends to flow at a steady pace that is ideal for renewable energy.

For the people of Floyd County, Lucke says it has been a blessing in disguise.

“Floyd County is getting a little bit advantage of it as time goes on, tax money and stuff, but the real advantage will be at the end of the tax money abatement," Lucke said.

All the tax abatements are ten year abatements, and the original program is close to getting close to the end of its abatement.

“It’s my understanding, the way everything is set up and talking with our tax attorney, it decreases a rate where at the end of the abatement, you’re at a pretty steady tax base.”

The community also sees an economic boost during the construction phase of the projects because of all the workers coming to the area.

“It’s been good for some our local business. It’s helped influx of food, kind of made it crowded at the local restaurants but that’s been a good thing, really can’t complain.”

Most of the energy stays right here in Floyd County and goes to Sharyland lines but some of it also goes to the grid for Ercot.

There’s even one 50 megawatt project that is on the grid dedicated to Fort Hood as part of the military’s clean energy project.

Right now, one company is planning another 123 turbine project starting in November.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.