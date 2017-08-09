TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic down to one lane in 4300 block of South L - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic down to one lane in 4300 block of South Loop

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

An accident in the eastbound main lanes of the 4300 block of South Loop 289 has traffic down to one lane.

This accident, combined with the road work happening on the access road, has traffic severely backed up in this area as of 7 p.m.

