Neighborhood streets flooded by water tower at 74th & Genoa

Neighborhood streets and parts of Frankford Avenue flooded on Wednesday night when an overflow valve at the water tower started expelling water at high pressure.

Residents say water began pouring out of the valve on the tower at 74th and Genoa around 8:30 p.m.

City employees told us it was caused by fluctuations in consumption, as more water has to flow to the tower at peak times in the evening.

When the usage suddenly drops, the high flow continues to the tower and causes the outflow through this valve.

The water outflow has subsided as of 9 p.m.

