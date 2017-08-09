Neighborhood streets flooded by water tower at 74th & Genoa

A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.
The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.
The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.
Karin went to Shinnery Oaks looking for a story. She left with an image she will never forget. With matching caps and matching wheelchairs side by side, this forever friendship formed, 72 years after service to the flag.
Karin went to Shinnery Oaks looking for a story. She left with an image she will never forget. With matching caps and matching wheelchairs side by side, this forever friendship formed, 72 years after service to the flag.
A draft federal science report details how global warming has affected different U.S. regions and what's projected in the future.
A draft federal science report details how global warming has affected different U.S. regions and what's projected in the future.