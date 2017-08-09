City working to educate residents about new bike lanes downtown

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.
Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.
A draft federal science report details how global warming has affected different U.S. regions and what's projected in the future.
A draft federal science report details how global warming has affected different U.S. regions and what's projected in the future.
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.
The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.
The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.