Funeral services scheduled for Yoakum Co. Deputy Jason Fann

The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office will have funeral services for Deputy Jason Fann, 28, of Plains who was killed in the line of duty in a car accident, while responding to an accident call on August 5, 2017 around 6 p.m. on State Highway 214.

All funeral arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park, in Lubbock, Tx.

Visitation will be Friday, August 11, 2017, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home, located at 5740 W. 19th Street, in Lubbock, Tx.

Services for Deputy Fann will be Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 1 p.m., at Plains High School Auditorium, located at 1000 10th street in Plains, Tx.

The procession will leave Resthaven Funeral Home at 9 a.m. from Lubbock. They will travel by way of Loop 289 to Highway 62/82 west through Wolfforth, Ropesville, Meadow, and Brownfield. They will then travel highway 380 west to Plains.

Once in Plains, they will drive through town to Ave H, South to 13th and north on Ave G to United Methodist Church on the corner of 12th and G.

Memorial contributions can be made at any AimBank to the Jason Fann Memorial Fund or at the AimBank at 1505 U.S. Hwy. 82 P.O. Box 129 in Plains, Tx 79335, or call phone number 806-456-2012. You may also get online and contribute to The Deputy Jason Fann Memorial GoFundMe Account.