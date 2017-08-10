Bicycle lanes officially open on Broadway St.

A ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the new bicycle lanes on Broadway Street was held on Thursday, August 10.

The bicycle lanes on Broadway are part of the Complete Streets Program which officials say helps improve safety for all modes of transportation. Under this program, designs incorporate spaces for drivers as well as pedestrians and bicyclists.

Officials with the city say benefits of the designs include increased visibility of pedestrians, a more comfortable riding environment for bicyclists, and fewer conflict points for drivers.

