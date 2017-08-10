History of Floydada, Pumpkin Capital of Texas

Floydada was not always the name of the town. In 1890, the community was founded and was originally called Floyd City. But there was already a town named Floyd, so the residents in the newest Floyd City decided to change the name, and they officially incorporated as Floydada in 1909.

There are about 2,800 people living in Floydada now.

Agriculture is the big business in Floydada. Like the rest of the South Plains, Cotton is a big crop, and the town is famous for pumpkins.

Floydada is the pumpkin capital of the United States. Pumpkins bring in big money, both as a major crop and as a reason to have a big party every year that draws thousands of people to the community.

As the official pumpkin capital of Texas, it is only fitting that Floydada celebrates the pumpkin during the month of October.

Each year on the second Saturday in October, the Floydada Chamber of Commerce hosts Punkin Days. The event started in 1987 and has grown into a weekend festival with thousands of visitors from all over, making their way to downtown Floydada.

In addition to getting the chance to pick your own pumpkins, the festival also hosts carving competitions, pumpkin pie relays, pumpkin bowling and a weight competition for bragging rights on who has the heaviest pumpkin.

