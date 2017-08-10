Hardy's Classic Cars houses iconic automobiles in Floydada

Time stands still at Hardy’s Classic Cars in Floydada, where you can find vintage automobiles that once traveled the streets of Floydada and the world.

You can see classics like a 1955 Studebaker Wagon, a Mini Cooper from New Zealand, a taxi from London and everything in between belong to Carolyn and Don Hardy.

"Don had some cars when we married," Carolyn said. "He loved cars. He’s always loved cars. He loves speed too. We began to buy a car here and a car there. We would store them in some of Don’s buildings he had."

Don Hardy is a name to familiar to Floydada folks as it graces several buildings and signs across the city.

"Don Hardy is a legend," Carolyn said. "He is known not just in Floyd County here in Texas. He is known nation-wide. No matter where we go there will be someone who comes up and says ‘Aren’t you Don Hardy?’"

Don is known for building some of the most iconic and fast cars for racers, enthusiasts and his friends.

"At one time was building 15-20 cars a year," Carolyn said. "But, then he got married and his children were growing up. He never lost passion for the cars but he began building irrigation engines."

The Hardy collection continues to grow as it now spans three buildings in Floydada's town square.

"People will ask, ‘do you want to sell this?’ or ‘do you want to sell that?’," Carolyn said. “No, we don’t want to sell! We’re buyers. We’re not sellers. I don’t know how many more buildings we can buy, but we got room for more cars in here."

Carolyn said Hardy’s Classic Cars attracts around 600 to 700 visitors a year.

