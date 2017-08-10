City of Wolfforth Library recruiting Teen Leadership Council

Provided by City of Wolfforth Library

The City of Wolfforth Library is searching for 15 inspiring youth leaders from middle and high schools in the Wolfforth/Lubbock area to form the City of Wolfforth Teen Leadership Council (TLC).

Applications are being accepted now through December 1, 2017. Applications can be picked up at the library or printed from our website. All applications must be returned in person to the City of Wolfforth Library.

The City of Wolfforth Library Teen Leadership Council will offer 15 youth from diverse backgrounds a chance to participate in a leadership development program, while serving as leaders in their own communities. The Council is being created to elevate youth voices and contribute to the City of Wolfforth Library programming, while providing young people with a unique opportunity to be drivers of their own ideas from conceptualization to implementation and reflection.

The City of Wolfforth Library is looking for young people between the ages of 13 and 18 (7th - 12th grade) who are interested in partnering with other youth from around the county who are passionate about making a difference. Council members will be required to demonstrate a strong commitment to volunteerism, philanthropy and to uphold the mission of TLC.

The City of Wolfforth Teen Leadership Council (TLC) will provide community teens with opportunities to develop leadership skills, stand for a community cause, and encourage teen involvement at the library by allowing teens to hold leadership positions, participate in a group service project that directly benefits our community and encourage teen input on collection and program development for the City of Wolfforth Library. Members will also be encouraged to represent the City of Wolfforth Library at community and special events.

For more information about the City of Wolfforth Library Teen Leadership Council and the City of Wolfforth Library, please visit https://wolfforth.ploud.net