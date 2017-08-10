2nd annual Purses for a Purpose event Thursday, Aug. 17

Provided by Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains

Grab your girlfriends and come early to mix and mingle. Doors open at 6 PM and the event runs from 7PM until 9 PM with local Celebrity Emcee Christy Hartin and Music by Dan Patterson

The Price: $35 ticket gets you into the event with 25 chances to win 1 of 25 designer purses. Ticket includes a variety of tasty desserts. $3 wine and $5 martinis will be available for purchase with complimentary water, tea, and coffee. You may purchase additional chance sheets for $10 each.

The Game: The designer purses will be on display with a drawing drop-box in front of it. You place your chance ticket(s) in the box of any purse you would like to win. Put only 1 ticket in or as many as you would like! You must be present to win and must show your matching chance number. Designers include: Coach, Michael Kors, Dooney & Bourke, Kate Spade, and Vera Bradley among others!

The Raffle: We will have a limited number of raffle tickets (250) available for a genuine Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote Bag in Monogram Canvas that includes a removable zipper clutch that has a retail value of over $1300. These raffle tickets will be sold in advance or until they sell out so contact CAC to purchase yours now! 1 raffle ticket for $20 or 3 for $50. The raffle prize will be drawn at the event. ** You do not need to be present to win**

What’s New: We will have a table of gently used designer bags and accessories that will be for sale price as marked. There will also be cute backpacks stuffed with school supplies just in time for school. Lastly, there will be a silent auction with different themed baskets.

Get your tickets NOW by calling (806) 740-0251. You can pick up your tickets or they can be mailed to you. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains.