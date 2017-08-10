2nd annual Purses for a Purpose event Thursday, Aug. 17 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2nd annual Purses for a Purpose event Thursday, Aug. 17

Provided by Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains Provided by Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains

Provided by Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains

Grab your girlfriends and come early to mix and mingle. Doors open at 6 PM and the event runs from 7PM until 9 PM with local Celebrity Emcee Christy Hartin and Music by Dan Patterson

The Price: $35 ticket gets you into the event with 25 chances to win 1 of 25 designer purses.  Ticket includes a variety of tasty desserts. $3 wine and $5 martinis will be available for purchase with complimentary water, tea, and coffee.  You may purchase additional chance sheets for $10 each.

The Game: The designer purses will be on display with a drawing drop-box in front of it.  You place your chance ticket(s) in the box of any purse you would like to win. Put only 1 ticket in or as many as you would like!  You must be present to win and must show your matching chance number.  Designers include: Coach, Michael Kors, Dooney & Bourke, Kate Spade, and Vera Bradley among others!

The Raffle: We will have a limited number of raffle tickets (250) available for a genuine Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote Bag in Monogram Canvas that includes a removable zipper clutch that has a retail value of over $1300.  These raffle tickets will be sold in advance or until they sell out so contact CAC to purchase yours now!  1 raffle ticket for $20 or 3 for $50.  The raffle prize will be drawn at the event.  ** You do not need to be present to win**

What’s New: We will have a table of gently used designer bags and accessories that will be for sale price as marked.  There will also be cute backpacks stuffed with school supplies just in time for school.  Lastly, there will be a silent auction with different themed baskets.

Get your tickets NOW by calling (806) 740-0251. You can pick up your tickets or they can be mailed to you. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • In new threat, Trump demands NKorea 'get their act together'

    In new threat, Trump demands NKorea 'get their act together'

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-08-10 08:44:38 GMT
    Thursday, August 10 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-08-10 21:45:25 GMT

    Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.

    Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.

  • Taylor Swift doesn't sugar-coat testimony in groping case

    Taylor Swift doesn't sugar-coat testimony in groping case

    Thursday, August 10 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-08-10 07:34:32 GMT
    Thursday, August 10 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-08-10 21:45:18 GMT

    "I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.

    "I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.

  • Canadian diplomat in Cuba also suffered hearing loss

    Canadian diplomat in Cuba also suffered hearing loss

    Thursday, August 10 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-08-10 06:04:19 GMT
    Thursday, August 10 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-08-10 21:45:04 GMT
    U.S. officials believe a string of bizarre incidents that left a group of American diplomats in Cuba with severe hearing loss can be attributed to a covert sonic device.
    U.S. officials believe a string of bizarre incidents that left a group of American diplomats in Cuba with severe hearing loss can be attributed to a covert sonic device.
    •   
Powered by Frankly