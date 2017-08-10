Texas Tax Free weekend runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 13

Aug. 11 through 13 is Tax Free Weekend in Texas. Clothes, shoes, school supplies, and backpacks under $100 are tax free.

Experts say shoppers could save about $8 on every $100 they spend.

The tax break is included on every individual item that does not exceed $100.

If a customer purchases an item that exceeds $100 then sales tax is due on that item.

Clothing and footwear that is primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use is not included, for example baseball cleats or football pads.

However, items like swimsuits and tennis shoes are tax free because they are commonly worn for other purposes.

The tax exemption does not apply to alteration, embroidery, or cleaning services for clothes and shoes.

Tax is due on accessories including jewelry, purses, handbags, watches, wallets, and similar items.

Click here https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/clothing-footwear.php for a complete list of qualifying clothing, footwear, and other items.

Click here https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/school-supplies.php for a complete list of qualifying school supplies.

