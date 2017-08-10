LSO searching for members of Rolling 60's Crips Gang

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating Darnisha Unique Gibbs and Teon Laqume Briley.

LSO says they are both members of the Rolling 60's Crips Gang, wanted for Federal Conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute MDMA.

Gibbs is 30 years old, described as a black female with black hair, brown eyes, 5'07, around 270lbs.

Briley is 36 years old, described as a black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5'11, around 240lbs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Line at 741-1000 or Inv. Williams at 775-1431 or Inv. Davis. Your call will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.