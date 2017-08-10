Water valve work at 82nd Street and Orlando Avenue begins Monday

Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning Monday, August 14, City of Lubbock crews will be working on a water valve at 82nd Street and Orlando Avenue.

Eastbound traffic will be limited to one lane on 82nd Street from Quaker Avenue to Orlando Avenue. Orlando Avenue will also be closed to thru traffic from 82nd Street to 84th Street. Business access will remain open. Weather permitting, this project will be concluded by Friday August 18.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction and to use extreme caution while driving in the area.