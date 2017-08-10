Pigskin Preview: Floydada Whirlwinds

The Floydada Whirlwinds are excited about the 2017 season.
After a 3-7 year, Head Coach Todd Bandy enters his 9th season leading Floydada.
He joined Pete Christy for a live interview on the Community Coverage Tour.
