Abernathy police chief terminated for cause

The Abernathy City Council voted unanimously to terminate Police Chief Cameron Bowman on Thursday night.

Bowman was suspended without pay on Monday.

City Attorney Todd Hurd would not provide details about the firing, but he did confirm that Bowman was terminated for cause, "violation of policy."

Hurd said documentation about the dismissal has been forwarded to the Hale County District Attorney, as well as the Texas Rangers.

Former chief Luis Villarreal has been appointed police chief in the interim, until the city can go through the hiring process.

Bowman was chief for five years. Hurd says he will not receive any kind of severance package.

