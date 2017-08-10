Mayor calls for problem solving sessions after hearing citizen complaints about high utility bills

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope called for more one-on-one discussions after listening to citizen concerns about high utility bills on Thursday.

Council also discussed North and East Lubbock Community Development Center funding during their work session on Thursday afternoon.

The council asked the city manager to explore ways that the funds can be utilized in more tangible ways in North and East Lubbock.

The council also heard a presentation from the city manager on a proposed $60 million Public Safety Improvements Project that would include three police substations, a police administration building, property warehouse and municipal court facility. The project would add three additional cents to the city property tax rate.

The council agenda was packed during the regular session, including citizen comments about high utility bills.

Several Lubbock residents spoke in front of the council, expressing their frustration with high utility bills and asking the council what can be done to help.

One resident said her bills have been more than $1,000 for three months straight, so she says her family cut their irrigation system and their pool maintenance in half and switched to low flush toilets.

She says these cutbacks didn't lower the water bills at all.

"I feel there must be a solution somewhere that I'm just not seeing. And I feel as if I'm doing everything I can on my part and I'd like to see what the city can do to help," the resident said.

Following discussion, Mayor Pope said he would like City Manager Jarrett Atkinson to work on scheduling what he called 'problem solving sessions' for these concerned residents, where the representatives from each utility service would be available to answer questions.

The Mayor said he hopes to host these sessions within the next couple of weeks.

"I think it would be worth our time to have more one on one discussion around this. Let's get our citizens, our ratepayers a chance to come in and talk," Mayor Pope said.

We'll be sure to let our viewers know once those problem solving sessions are scheduled.

Also on the agenda, the council approved a resolution for the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club to build a new location in West Lubbock.

This is set to be located at 26th Street and Kewanee on the north side of Duran Park, with a goal of opening in fall of 2018.

